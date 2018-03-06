ogłoszenie ważne do 6.04.2018
Current Affairs Producer
Telewizja Polska S.A.
Telewizja Polska S.A. is looking for native English speakers to join and contribute to TVP’s new digital platform for foreign audiences. Current Affairs Producer is an interesting role working for Poland’s leading media company. It requires expertise in content writing and an excellent command of English.
- are editorially focused, with writing and editing skills to craft a high-quality video,
- have a firm grasp on what is going on in Poland,
- work well with others, are creative and able to find solutions.
Main tasks and responsibilities:
- develop story and content ideas while being mindful of the audience,
- provide daily commentary on what is happening in Poland,
- gather data from primary sources,
- provide linguistic support and consultations to the editorial team: read content and correct for errors in spelling, punctuation, and grammar.
Minimum requirements:
- a native English speaker with excellent communication skills,
- at least 2 years’ experience with media outlet,
- bachelor’s degree with background in literature, history, law or equivalent, a post graduate qualification in journalism – would be a plus),
- proven knowledge of video-editing tools such as FinalCut, Avid or equivalent - would be an asset,
- must be eligible to work in Poland and start immediately,
- able to juggle a variety of roles and adapt at a short notice.
Our offer:
- competitive salary and benefits,
- full-time equivalent contribution based on service contract or B2B,
- a dynamic work environment with highly skilled individuals.
Please send your CV with reference code “SPEAK_ENG/GVJ” to the email rekrutacja@tvp.pl, within a deadline April 6, 2018.
In your application please include the statement:
„Niniejszym wyrażam zgodę na przetwarzanie moich danych osobowych, zawartych w dokumentach przekazanych dla potrzeb procesu rekrutacji prowadzonego przez Telewizję Polską S.A. z siedzibą w Warszawie, przy ul. Woronicza 17, zgodnie z przepisami ustawy z dnia 29.08.1997 r. o ochronie danych osobowych (Dz. U. z 2016 r. poz. 922, z późn. zm.). Jednocześnie oświadczam, że dane osobowe przekazuję dobrowolnie, mam świadomość przysługującego mi prawa do wglądu, możliwości ich poprawiania oraz usunięcia w każdym momencie. Wycofanie zgody oznacza rezygnację z dalszego udziału w procesie rekrutacji i spowoduje niezwłoczne usunięcie moich danych.”
