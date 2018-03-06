menu szukaj
tygodnik internetowy ISSN 2544-5839
nowe artykuły w każdy poniedziałek
tytuł monitorowany przez IMM
zamknij

ogłoszenie ważne do 6.04.2018

Current Affairs Producer

Telewizja Polska S.A.

Telewizja Polska S.A. is looking for native English speakers to join and contribute to TVP’s new digital platform for foreign audiences. Current Affairs Producer is an interesting role working for Poland’s leading media company. It requires expertise in content writing and an excellent command of English.

This is an opportunity for you if YOU:

  • are editorially focused, with writing and editing skills to craft a high-quality video,
  • have a firm grasp on what is going on in Poland,
  • work well with others, are creative and able to find solutions.

Main tasks and responsibilities:

  • develop story and content ideas while being mindful of the audience,
  • provide daily commentary on what is happening in Poland,
  • gather data from primary sources,
  • provide linguistic support and consultations to the editorial team: read content and correct for errors in spelling, punctuation, and grammar.

Minimum requirements:

  • a native English speaker with excellent communication skills,
  • at least 2 years’ experience with media outlet,
  • bachelor’s degree with background in literature, history, law or equivalent, a post graduate qualification in journalism – would be a plus),
  • proven knowledge of video-editing tools such as FinalCut, Avid or equivalent - would be an asset,
  • must be eligible to work in Poland and start immediately,
  • able to juggle a variety of roles and adapt at a short notice.

Our offer:

  • competitive salary and benefits,
  • full-time equivalent contribution based on service contract or B2B,
  • a dynamic work environment with highly skilled individuals.


Please send your CV with reference code “SPEAK_ENG/GVJ” to the email rekrutacja@tvp.pl, within a deadline April 6, 2018.

In your application please include the statement:

„Niniejszym wyrażam zgodę na przetwarzanie moich danych osobowych, zawartych w dokumentach przekazanych dla potrzeb procesu rekrutacji prowadzonego przez Telewizję Polską S.A. z siedzibą w Warszawie, przy ul. Woronicza 17, zgodnie z przepisami ustawy z dnia 29.08.1997 r. o ochronie danych osobowych (Dz. U. z 2016 r. poz. 922, z późn. zm.). Jednocześnie oświadczam, że dane osobowe przekazuję dobrowolnie, mam świadomość przysługującego mi prawa do wglądu, możliwości ich poprawiania oraz usunięcia w każdym momencie. Wycofanie zgody oznacza rezygnację z dalszego udziału w procesie rekrutacji i spowoduje niezwłoczne usunięcie moich danych.”

Udostępnij znajomym:

dodaj na Facebook prześlij przez Messenger dodaj na Twitter dodaj na Google+ dodaj na LinkedIn

Zobacz wszystkie oferty pracy i praktyk w mediach »

dołącz do nas


edytorial

felieton redaktora naczelnego

Eksperyment na strychu zrobił światową karierę

Pierwsza audycja, pierwsza radiowa reklama, pierwsza relacja z wyborów, pierwszy spiker na etacie, pierwsze mobilne studio. Poznajcie absolutnych pionierów radia - stację KDKA z Pittsburgha.

W tym tygodniu piszemy też o tym, ile zarabiają freelancerzy w Polsce i od czego wysokość tych zarobków zależy. Przyglądamy się również możliwościom i zagrożeniom targetowania psychologicznego, czyli niepokojąco skutecznym sposobom wywierania wpływu na odbiorcę przez przekaz dopasowany do jego charakteru.

Wyjaśniamy też czym jest storytelling i jak go stosować efektywnie. A na deser zapraszamy do całkiem nowego działu: Marketingi i Public Relations w Reporterzy.info.

Bartłomiej Dwornik, 5.03.2018

partner

Rolki Reggae Rajd 2018
Laptopy do pisania

Niedrogie laptopy do pisania

Laptop ASUS R541NA-GQ150T
Laptop ASUS R541NA-GQ150T
1470.79 zł złLaptop ASUS R541NA-GQ151
Laptop ASUS R541NA-GQ151
1299.00 zł złLaptop KIANO Intelect X3
Laptop KIANO Intelect X3
549.00 zł złLaptop LENOVO Yoga 300-11IBR
Laptop LENOVO Yoga 300-11IBR
990.00 zł zł więcej laptopów


zarabiaj

Zarabiaj przez internet

więcej ofert


gazety w PDF i epub

Czytaj gazety w PDF i EPUB

Dobre Rady
Dobre RadyFakt
FaktUroda Życia
Uroda Życia¿Español? Sí, gracias
¿Español? Sí, gracias więcej e-gazet

Reporterzy.info

Dla głodnych wiedzy

Nasze serwisy

Współpraca


© Dwornik.pl Bartłomiej Dwornik 2oo1-2o18